CDA, NUST launch merit-based computerized recruitment exams to ensure transparency

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated a three-day computer-based recruitment examination in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to ensure a transparent and merit-driven hiring process.

The tests, which began on Saturday, will continue until May 19, with over 3,800 candidates expected to participate.

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a surprise visit to the NUST examination center to review arrangements.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate favoritism and recruit skilled professionals based on merit.

“This system ensures transparency at every stage, from screening to final selection, without human interference,” Randhawa stated.

“CDA needs educated and technologically adept individuals, and this partnership with NUST guarantees we get the best talent.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CDA and NUST, the exams are being conducted using an automated computer-based testing system.

Three daily sessions are being held, accommodating 485 candidates per session.

On the first day, 297 candidates appeared in the morning session, followed by 312 in the afternoon, with a higher turnout expected in the evening.

Randhawa highlighted that the collaboration with NUST would extend beyond recruitment, incorporating advanced research and training programs to enhance institutional performance.

“This partnership will not only bring capable individuals to CDA but also contribute to national development,” he added.

NUST officials assured full adherence to merit-based principles, stating their modern examination system would ensure only the most qualified candidates are selected.