CDA, MCI teams successfully extinguish fire in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have completely extinguished the fire that broke out near Faisal Mosque in the Margalla Hills on Monday afternoon.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the firefighting operation, said his spokesman.

He said officers from the Islamabad administration, Environment Wing, and other departments remained present at the site.

More than 64 firefighters participated in the operation, with special fire brigade vehicles deployed to control the blaze.

Due to the timely response of the CDA, the fire was prevented from spreading on a larger scale.

In line with Chairman Randhawa’s instructions, additional teams have been formed to enhance surveillance and patrolling in the Margalla Hills, ensuring more effective monitoring.

Furthermore, the number of personnel assigned to firefighting duties in the area has been increased to prevent future incidents.