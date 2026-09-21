CDA, MCI services added to PAK app

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have made a number of civic services available through the PAK App as part of efforts to shift public service delivery to digital platforms.

The services include property tax and water bill payments, as well as applications relating to advertising and open-space permissions, parking permits, generator licences and municipal approvals.

According to the CDA, the initiative will allow citizens and businesses to submit applications, upload required documents, track applications and make payments through available digital channels without having to visit government offices for routine matters.

The authority said property tax and water bill collection was being shifted to digital channels, reducing reliance on counter-based transactions.

Applications, approvals, payments and other transactions would be electronically recorded, creating digital records that could also facilitate monitoring of service delivery, it said.

The platform would also provide a mechanism for registering and tracking complaints and other service-related issues, subject to the requirements of individual services.

The CDA said the initiative was part of a broader programme to modernise civic administration in Islamabad and gradually reduce dependence on manual procedures, physical documentation and counter-based interactions.

It said the digital system would be expanded progressively to cover other civic and municipal services.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to government services and reducing the time and effort required by citizens to deal with routine civic matters.