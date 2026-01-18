CDA launches operation against illegal advertisements in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have launched a large-scale operation to remove illegal advertisement boards, signboards and wall chalking from across the federal capital in an effort to improve the city’s appearance and preserve its scenic beauty.

The campaign is being carried out on the directives of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and aims to make Islamabad a more organised and visually appealing capital.

According to CDA spokesperson, the operation covers both commercial centres and residential areas. Illegal advertisements pasted on walls, unauthorised signboards installed along roads and advertising material placed on electricity poles are being permanently removed, he told APP.

Chief Officer MCI Dr Anam Fatima said legal action had been initiated against those involved in installing advertisements without permission.

She said FIRs were being registered against individuals and groups responsible for illegal advertising so that action could be taken in accordance with the law.

She added that traders’ associations and the business community were being taken on board and had appreciated the initiative taken by the CDA and MCI.

The MCI administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and report any illegal advertisement or signboard to the relevant departments.