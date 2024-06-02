CDA launches one-window service at sector C-16 for affectees’ convenience

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set up a one-window facility at Sector C-16 for allottees’ of the same sector to resolve their issues conveniently.

Established under the direction of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the one-window facility will help resolve issues related to built-up property (BuP), including land matters affecting local residents.

CDA revenue staff have been deployed at the one-window facility. Affected individuals can now seek assistance at the One Window in Sector C-16 instead of visiting the CDA office for their property claims.

The Chairman directed to accelerate sector development by resolving issues of affected individuals. Following his visit, sector development has sped up significantly.

Development works are ongoing round the clock under the guidance of Chairman CDA. The Director General of Works remained on-site on Sunday to oversee progress in the sector development.