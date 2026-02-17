CDA, journalists launch spring tree plantation drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the National Press Club (NPC), launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2026 on Tuesday, aiming to enhance green cover and promote environmental protection in the federal capital.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club Secretary General Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, governing body members, and a large number of journalists participated in the event, planting saplings at a site opposite the National Press Club.

Speaking to the media, Randhawa said the campaign focuses on planting local, fruit-bearing and shade-giving tree species.

He added that the CDA has set a target of planting one million environment-friendly trees across Islamabad this year.

He noted that modern technology is being introduced in the plantation drive for the first time, including a digital tree census and QR code tagging of planted trees to record botanical details, locations and information about participating institutions and individuals.

The CDA chairman also highlighted ongoing environmental initiatives, including the use of seed balls in the Margalla Hills National Park to support natural regeneration.

He further said a dedicated route for environment-friendly electric buses has been launched for journalists in Islamabad, along with the establishment of modern digital bus stops.

Emphasising collective responsibility, Randhawa urged citizens, educational institutions and media organisations to actively contribute to environmental protection efforts.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt appreciated the CDA’s initiative and said the journalist community would actively support the plantation campaign. National Press Club Secretary General Nayyar Ali also reaffirmed the media community’s commitment to both participation and maintenance of the planted trees.

Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi noted that paper mulberry trees were being replaced with environment-friendly species in Islamabad and encouraged journalists to promote awareness about the plantation campaign.

Officials said the campaign aims to increase Islamabad’s green cover, improve environmental sustainability and enhance the city’s overall natural beauty.