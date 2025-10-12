CDA invites citizens to join Rawal Dam cleanliness drive on October 15

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that citizens, students, and members of civil society will participate in a large-scale Rawal Dam Cleanliness Drive on October 15, aimed at restoring the lake’s natural beauty and raising public awareness about environmental protection.

Citizens wishing to join the October 15 activity can register via WhatsApp (0300-5357667) or through the CDA’s official website https://cda.gov.pk.

The initiative, launched on the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, seeks to engage the public in efforts to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment around one of the capital’s key water sources.

“The CDA is expanding this campaign to engage students and volunteers so that it becomes a collective effort to maintain a clean environment,” Chairman Randhawa said in a news statement, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate in the one-day drive.

The Solid Waste Management Directorate has already begun clearing garbage and waste from the dam’s surroundings as part of the broader campaign.

According to a CDA spokesperson, the drive aims not only to clean the area but also to promote civic responsibility and environmental awareness among residents. “Our goal is to create a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment for Islamabad’s citizens,” the spokesperson told APP on Sunday.

Strict legal action has also been initiated against individuals and entities found littering near Rawal Dam, including restaurants, housing societies, and commercial establishments that violate sanitation laws.

Chairman Randhawa added that the campaign will serve as a community-based effort to protect aquatic life and preserve Islamabad’s natural ecosystem.

Citizens have also been encouraged to report littering incidents through the CDA Helpline 1334.

“The success of this drive will depend on public participation,” Randhawa said. “Together, we can safeguard the beauty of Rawal Dam and ensure a cleaner, greener capital city.”