CDA intensifies crackdown on encroachments, speeds up Islamabad development works

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified action against encroachments and civic violations, while expediting major development, sanitation, beautification and tourism projects across the federal capital.

Under its zero-tolerance policy, the authority is reclaiming government land worth billions of rupees and taking action to protect roads, footpaths, green belts and other public spaces from encroachment.

The CDA has also stepped up enforcement of Fire and Life Safety regulations to improve public safety and ensure compliance with civic requirements.

Meanwhile, major infrastructure projects, including roads, interchanges, underpasses, pedestrian facilities and other urban works, are being expedited to improve connectivity, mobility and traffic flow. Development and improvement works in key areas, including the Diplomatic Enclave, are also continuing.

The authority is carrying out plantation, landscaping and beautification works on green belts, medians, interchanges, roadsides, parks and other public spaces as part of efforts to enhance Islamabad’s green character.

CDA sanitation teams are working in their respective areas, while cleanliness, drainage, nullah and watercourse clearance operations are being carried out regularly. Efforts to strengthen and modernise solid waste management are also being accelerated.

The authority is also improving recreational and tourism facilities at F-9 Park, Lake View Park, Daman-i-Koh and walking trails to provide better facilities for residents, domestic tourists and international visitors.

The ongoing activities are part of the CDA’s broader efforts to improve civic services, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, public spaces and tourism facilities in Islamabad.

The authority says the initiatives are aimed at making the capital cleaner, greener, safer and better managed, while improving public facilitation and the overall urban environment.

The development and civic improvement programme is being pursued alongside efforts to modernise municipal administration and strengthen service delivery.

The CDA says sustained enforcement, improved civic services, infrastructure development, plantation and better recreational facilities will help preserve Islamabad’s planned character and enhance its appeal as a modern and tourist-friendly federal capital.