CDA honours WWI Memorial with relocation, says it’s ‘preservation, not demolition’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has clarified that the World War I memorial has not been demolished, but carefully relocated as part of a preservation effort.

The memorial, under the CDA supervision, will be re-erected near the Northern Bypass roundabout close to Rehara village. The move is expected to improve the public access and visibility of the monument.

According to CDA, the memorial has been shifted to ensure its protection, dignity, and long-term maintenance. Provided the deterioration of the structure over time, its relocation was necessary to provide a safer, more visible, and publicly accessible site.

The CDA said the monument was dismantled under proper conservation protocols with original bricks and materials preserved to enable precise reconstruction.

The authority added that although the monument was not listed in the Archaeology Department’s notified heritage inventory, the department was consulted and all due procedures were followed. Legal heir consent was also obtained, with the great-grandson of Sub Ghulam Ali providing a formal affidavit and no-objection certificate before relocation.

The CDA noted that relocating heritage structures due to development needs is a recognised international practice, citing examples such as the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in the United States, Marble Arch in London, and the reconstruction of London Bridge abroad.

The authority stressed that the historical tribute remains fully intact and continues to honour Subedar Ghulam Ali’s bravery in World War I and his Military Cross.

The CDA rejected claims of “demolition” as factually incorrect, stating that the action represents responsible conservation and heritage protection.

It also urged media outlets to verify facts before publication, warning that misleading and sensational reporting would be treated as deliberate misinformation and fake news.