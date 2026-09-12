CDA holds first aid awareness event at Lake View Park

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The CDA’s Capital Emergency Services Islamabad organized a first aid awareness event at Lake View Park on Saturday to educate citizens about timely response during medical emergencies.

According to a press released, the event was held in connection with World First Aid Day and featured awareness sessions and practical demonstrations by trained Rescue 1122 personnel.

The rescue personnel, accompanied by emergency ambulances, demonstrated basic first aid techniques to citizens and families and highlighted the importance of taking immediate action in emergencies.

The participants were also briefed about Rescue 1122 emergency services and the need to seek professional medical assistance without delay.

The event emphasized that timely first aid, quick decision-making and an effective emergency response could help save precious human lives.

The CDA Capital Emergency Services said such awareness activities were aimed at promoting public safety, preparedness and a sense of responsibility among citizens.