CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cleared half of the 16-kilometer stretch of GT Road Tarnol in its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, demolishing dozens of illegal structures and arresting violators in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

The drive, carried out on the directions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is being supervised by Deputy Director General (Enforcement) and Director DMA, Dr Anam Fatima, with support from the Islamabad Administration.

During Saturday’s operation on the segment between Total Petrol Pump and Zarkon Plaza, CDA enforcement teams demolished 40 illegal structures, including nine shops, seven washrooms, five boundary walls, two shades, and 17 directional boards. Authorities also sealed eight shops and arrested nine individuals for encroachment violations.

In addition, enforcement staff removed temporary setups, machinery, and containers that had been obstructing the road. Two security cabins and a dismantled lifter machine were shifted to the CDA Enforcement Store, while dozens of containers and cabins were damaged at the site. Two truckloads of dismantled material were also taken into custody.

According to CDA officials, significant progress has already been made: “We have cleared about 8 kilometers of the 16-kilometer road, which means we are halfway through the operation,” a CDA spokesperson told APP.

“From Zarkon Plaza to Total Pump, nearly 90 percent clearance has been achieved on both sides, while the stretch between Sarai Harbooza bus stop and Railway Phatak is fully clear on one side.”

The Authority has set a deadline of August 21, 2025, to complete the entire operation.

Officials say the campaign aims not only to restore the original width of GT Road Tarnol but also to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for commuters.

Encroachments on major arteries like GT Road have long been a source of congestion, delays, and accidents, prompting repeated calls from residents and commuters for firm action. By clearing the road, the CDA hopes to provide relief to thousands of daily travelers.

“The operation will be completed within the set timeline, and no illegal structure will be allowed to remain,” the spokesperson added.