CDA gets high-tech fire tender to tackle emergencies

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has inducted a state-of-the-art fire tender vehicle into the Islamabad Fire Service to bolster emergency services in the federal capital.

The new addition aims to improve firefighting and rescue operations across the city.

The handover ceremony, held at the CDA Headquarters, was presided over by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Senior officials, including Member Admin, Member Planning, representatives from the Building Control Section (BCS), and the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, attended the event.

The fire tender, donated by the Pakistan Telecommunications Employees Trust (PTET), was acquired through the collaborative efforts of the CDA’s Building Control Wing.

The 12-wheeler, equipped with a 4×4 drive system and high-capacity operational features, is expected to enhance response times and efficiency in tackling fire emergencies in both urban and challenging terrains.

Chairman Randhawa commended the efforts of the BCS and Emergency & Disaster Management teams, emphasizing CDA’s commitment to upgrading emergency services. “This fire tender marks a significant step in ensuring prompt and effective responses to fire incidents,” he stated.

The new vehicle will expand the operational reach of the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, enabling quicker intervention during fire outbreaks and other emergencies in Islamabad.