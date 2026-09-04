CDA, District Admin continue efforts to ensure smooth drainage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and district administration teams remained active in the field to ensure smooth drainage and the flow of rainwater during ongoing rains in the federal capital.

Officials said teams were continuously monitoring drains, underpasses, low-lying areas and other sensitive locations to prevent water accumulation and provide timely relief to citizens.

The relevant departments including CDA, MCI, district administration and emergency services, have been coordinating closely to deal with rain-related issues and ensure effective drainage at vulnerable points.

Special teams have also been deployed to monitor waterways and drainage channels during the rainfall. Authorities said all necessary measures were being taken for the safety of the public and timely evacuation, if required.

Citizens have been advised to contact Rescue 1122, Police 15 or CDA helpline 1334 in case of any emergency or rain-related problem.