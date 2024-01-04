CDA decides automation of property record to avoid bogus, fraudulent cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to go ahead with the automation of residential and commercial property record in the federal capital. The civic management had been pondering over the project for the last nine years for automation of property record in Islamabad in order to avoid bogus and fraudulent cases.

In this connection, the CDA Chairman Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq had chaired the meeting of CDA Development Working Party, in which an amount of Rs170 million PC-1, of the automation project was approved for achieving the objectives.

The meeting was attended by officials from the ministries of finance, planning and interior.

According to the details, the contract for the automation of property record

would be given to a government firm.

The firm would be responsible for computerizing record of 45 million papers in a period of two years.

The firm would also be responsible for maintaining and running the automation working of the property record.