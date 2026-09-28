CDA conducts drainage operation after early-morning rain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out drainage operations across Islamabad following early-morning rain on Monday, deploying dewatering machinery and field teams at low-lying areas, underpasses and other vulnerable locations to prevent water accumulation and minimise disruption to traffic.

According to a CDA statement, teams from its sanitation department, emergency and disaster management directorate and the Islamabad district administration remained in the field during and after the rainfall to monitor the situation and ensure the timely clearance of rainwater.

Sector E-11 and other vulnerable areas received particular attention, with dewatering equipment deployed to remove accumulated water. Officials also monitored major roads, interchanges and underpasses to facilitate safe movement and maintain traffic flow.

The additional deputy commissioner (general) and assistant commissioners supervised operations in their respective areas and coordinated with relevant departments to address drainage issues and residents’ complaints.

The authority said field teams also cleared obstructions from drains, stormwater channels and natural waterways to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

The CDA said complaints regarding water accumulation were being relayed to the relevant teams for prompt action.

Residents can report drainage-related complaints through the CDA helpline 1334 or contact 16 in an emergency, the statement said.