CDA chief orders comprehensive upgrade plan for Islamabad centers

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, called for a plan on Wednesday to upgrade all centers in Islamabad, including Jinnah Super.

During his visit to Jinnah Super Market, the chairman assessed the various facilities at Jinnah Super Market, F-7.

Muhammad Ali inspected the underground parking plazas at the market.

“Built with million of rupees, these parking plazas should be made fully operational immediately,” he added.

He emphasized the need to utilize the parking plazas by ensuring the availability of necessary facilities.

Muhammad Ali directed that lighting and security arrangements in the parking plazas be made immediately.

He also ordered that the condition of the parking plazas be improved without delay.

The Chairman instructed the removal of encroachments around the parking plazas and throughout the F-7 center.

Muhammad Ali announced that he will soon visit all markets and centers in Islamabad.