CDA Chief hoists flag, kicks off Islamabad’s Independence Day festivities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday led the capital’s Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Capital Hospital, marking the start of a series of citywide events.

Accompanied by CDA Member Admin & Estate Talat Mahmood, Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Naeem Taj, CBA Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and hospital staff, Randhawa stood for the national anthem before offering special prayers for Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty, and stability. Accompanied by CDA Member Admin & Estate Talat Mahmood, Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Naeem Taj, CBA Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and hospital staff, Randhawa stood for the national anthem before offering special prayers for Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Speaking at the ceremony, he emphasised that this year’s preparations reflect unprecedented collaboration between the CDA, Islamabad Administration, law enforcement agencies, DMA, MCI, and civil society.

“We have decorated the entire city — not just VIP areas — like a bride,” he said, pointing to lighting displays, greenbelts, and public spaces dressed in national colours.

Events will include a cycling race at D-Chowk, sports competitions, and cultural programmes at venues such as the Sports Complex and F-9 Park.

Randhawa praised traders, community groups, and the CBA for their role in bringing energy to the celebrations.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, he said recent successful operations had elevated Pakistan’s international standing. “We stand ready to give our all for this country,” he declared.

Randhawa assured residents that Islamabad had been secured as a “safe city” for the celebrations, warning that any attempts to disrupt festivities or harass families would be dealt with firmly. Randhawa assured residents that Islamabad had been secured as a “safe city” for the celebrations, warning that any attempts to disrupt festivities or harass families would be dealt with firmly.

Concluding, he prayed for national prosperity and the strength to serve Pakistan with sincerity and unity.