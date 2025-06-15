CDA Chairman stresses water conservation as collective responsibility

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the critical need for water conservation, calling it a “great blessing from Allah Almighty (SWT)” that must be preserved through collective efforts.

Presiding over a high-level meeting attended by CDA board members and senior officers, Randhawa underscored that “every drop of water counts” and urged citizens, institutions, and stakeholders to take proactive steps in conserving this vital resource.

The Chairman highlighted the establishment of the Islamabad Water Agency, which is being equipped with modern technology, expert manpower, and efficient governance to address the capital’s water challenges.

He reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water for all residents.

Randhawa urged citizens to adopt water-saving practices, including repearing leaks promptly, using water-efficient appliances, adopting mindful consumption habits

He also stressed the importance of awareness campaigns in educational institutions and communities to promote sustainable water usage.

The meeting reviewed proposals for alternative water sources and modernization of the distribution network.

The CDA is engaging with local and international donors to fund viable water projects, with feasibility studies underway for long-term solutions.

In his concluding remarks, Randhawa called for unified action, stating, “Individual and collective efforts are essential to safeguarding water for future generations. Let us work together to ensure safe and clean water for all.”