CDA chairman, special secretary education inspect school upgrade projects in capital

CDA chairman, special secretary education inspect school upgrade projects in capital
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, visited various schools in the federal capital to assess upgrade projects.
The Chairman of CDA reviewed the ongoing upgrades at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6 and Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8, which include the construction of mini gyms and the maintenance of laboratories.
He stated, “CDA will fully support the maintenance of school grounds and assist in establishing dispensaries.”

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services