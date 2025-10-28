CDA Chairman reviews progress on ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ construction

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the ongoing construction of the ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ on Tuesday to assess progress.

He was accompanied by CDA Member Engineering, Syed Nafasat Raza, and other senior officials.

During the visit, officials briefed Randhawa on the work carried out so far, highlighting that plastering and masonry works are progressing swiftly, alongside the construction of washrooms and other facilities.

They emphasised that construction activities are ongoing around the clock to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Commenting on the project, the CDA Chairman said, “Following the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, we are committed to improving the delivery of services to Islamabad’s residents. The primary aim of the ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ is to provide citizens with multiple services under a single roof.”

He added that the centre would enable residents to access services from various government departments in one place and would support the government’s e-governance and service delivery initiatives.

Randhawa also directed that modern technology be integrated into the centre, ensuring it not only sets new standards for professional and corporate-style public services but also contributes to Islamabad’s development as a model city.

Once completed, the ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ is expected to offer an efficient, citizen-friendly hub for public services, making interactions with government departments faster, easier, and more streamlined.