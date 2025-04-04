CDA Chairman reviews development projects, emphasizes beautification, infrastructure upgrades

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess ongoing development projects in the federal capital.

The session focused on road construction, infrastructure maintenance, and beautification efforts to enhance Islamabad’s appeal for residents and tourists alike.

Officials, including, DG Environment, Engineering, and Planning, as well as officers from the DMA, attended the meeting.

Discussions centered on speeding up road repairs, expanding major highways, and ensuring sustainable maintenance of green belts, median strips, and interchanges.

The chairman stressed the need for eco-friendly landscaping with seasonal flowers to beautify key areas ahead of the summer season.

Chairman Randhawa directed the immediate installation of decorative planters at major intersections and called for innovative landscaping designs to uplift the city’s visual appeal.

He also emphasized digitizing traffic management systems in coordination with Traffic Police to ease congestion on busy corridors.

Additionally, revenue from digital billboards along highways will be allocated for road maintenance.

In a bid to promote research and public engagement, the CDA Model Nursery will be upgraded, and a dedicated mobile app will be launched allowing citizens to purchase plants and seeds at subsidized rates.

Plans to establish a food street and pedestrian tracks in Blue Area were discussed, with input sought from the Chamber of Commerce and local traders.

The chairman also ordered immediate upgrades to the Diplomatic Enclave and announced surprise visits to monitor progress on various projects.

Randhawa instructed all relevant wings to strengthen monitoring mechanisms for timely project completion.

Joint teams will survey central highways to address challenges, while pending tasks—such as road patchwork, lane markings, and curb stone installations—must be expedited.

The meeting concluded with a call for improved inter-departmental coordination to ensure efficient implementation of development initiatives across Islamabad.