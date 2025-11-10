CDA chairman meets Korean delegation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with a delegation from South Korea at the CDA Headquarters on Monday.

Korean delegation included representatives from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and South Korean hydrologist and water experts, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by CDA Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Director General of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), the Director General of Islamabad Water and other relevant senior officers.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the CDA is giving special attention to adopting sustainable solutions for the uninterrupted supply of clean and safe water to the citizens of Islamabad.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on measures for solving water issues and various projects in the Federal Capital, Islamabad. The briefing highlighted that the establishment of the Islamabad Water Agency aims to develop a better water and sewage system in the City, develop water resources, and address water-related challenges. It was further informed that several measures are being taken in Islamabad to conserve water and increase the groundwater level.

The briefing apprised that initially, 100 large rechargeable wells are being constructed at various locations in Islamabad to channel rainwater underground. Besides, 20 large reservoirs will be built to preserve the clean water flowing through Islamabad’s natural streams. Additionally, besides the construction of new wastewater treatment plants in Islamabad, 11 wetlands are also being built at various locations to eliminate water pollution from the streams.

The meeting discussed various projects aimed at modernizing the water system in future. The Korean delegation assured their full cooperation regarding better groundwater management and water quality monitoring systems in Islamabad. The South Korean delegation offered to provide their support and technical assistance for development of an integrated ground water management plan to address water issues in the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

South Korean delegation said that a modern system for improved monitoring of water resources and real-time water resource monitoring would be introduced in Islamabad. They also expressed their readiness for working in initiating a project for the installation of 110 piezometers for the automatic monitoring of water resources. Similarly, the South Korean delegation also assured their cooperation regarding professional technical capacity building.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa said that a clear timeline for the swift implementation of these projects to address water issues in the Federal Capital, Islamabad, should be worked out. Both sides agreed to accelerate joint efforts for the permanent solution of water issues in Islamabad through mutual cooperation. The meeting also reiterated the commitment to fully benefit from South Korea’s technical expertise and experience to meet water challenges in Islamabad.