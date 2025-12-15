CDA chairman inspects Islamabad Model Jail project

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday visited the under-construction Islamabad Model Jail in Sector H-16 and reviewed the pace and quality of ongoing development work.

During the visit, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Director General Works and other concerned officers briefed the chairman on the progress of various components of the project.

Randhawa directed the authorities to ensure high-quality construction and complete the remaining works at the earliest.

He instructed that the construction of the administration block, kitchen, hospital and barracks be completed within the current month.

He also directed the initiation of landscaping and environmentally friendly plantations around the jail premises, besides completing the remaining boundary wall work without delay.

The CDA chairman further instructed that the installation of the main entrance gates be completed as soon as possible and that road infrastructure work be expedited.

He ordered the early installation of tube wells to ensure an uninterrupted water supply and directed that drainage and sewerage works be completed immediately.

Randhawa also stressed the need for continuous coordination with IESCO for the early provision of electricity to the project.

He instructed the project director and resident engineers to ensure effective monitoring to achieve timely completion while maintaining construction standards.