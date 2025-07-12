CDA Chairman inspects Gardenia Hub, Saidpur Village, Melody Food Street projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP): Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Saturday visited three major urban development and beautification projects—the CDA Model Nursery on Park Road, Saidpur Village, and Melody Food Street—as part of efforts to transform Islamabad into a more green, modern, and tourist-friendly capital.

Accompanied by Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, a team of architects and horticulture experts from Baku, the Director General Environment, and other relevant officials, Chairman Randhawa received briefings on the progress of the projects, particularly the transformation of the CDA Model Nursery into the “Gardenia Hub.”

According to CDA officials and Baku’s design team, the Gardenia Hub project is advancing rapidly and will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including flower shops, a research and training center, and specially designed greenhouses equipped with controlled ventilation to optimize plant growth.

A modern tissue culture lab will also be established to produce new plant varieties using advanced biotechnology techniques.

“This is a flagship project that reflects our commitment to developing world-class green infrastructure,” said Chairman Randhawa during the visit. “We want to make Islamabad a center of horticulture excellence, and this facility will play a vital role in achieving that goal.”

He added that CDA staff working at the nursery will receive specialized training to ensure the facility’s efficient operation and long-term sustainability.

The Gardenia Hub, he noted, will not only support Islamabad’s horticultural needs but also offer recreational and commercial opportunities for residents.

As part of the initiative to make the hub more accessible and digitally integrated, the CDA plans to launch a dedicated mobile application that will allow users to browse and purchase plants online using cashless payment options. “The flower shops being built here are not just about commerce—they will be an experience, a new green landmark in the city,” Randhawa said.

The chairman emphasized that the project will also create new job opportunities in the horticulture sector and contribute to improving Islamabad’s environment.

Later in the day, Chairman Randhawa visited the ongoing uplift projects at Saidpur Model Village and Melody Food Street.

At Saidpur, he reviewed the progress of beautification work aimed at enhancing its appeal as a cultural and tourist destination. “Saidpur has immense potential as a tourist hub. We are upgrading its infrastructure to match international standards while preserving its unique heritage,” he stated.

At Melody Food Street, Randhawa directed authorities to accelerate renovation and maintenance work to improve visitor experience and hygiene standards.

“These projects—whether it’s the Gardenia Hub, Saidpur Village, or Melody Food Street—are part of our broader vision to make Islamabad a clean, green, and vibrant city with top-tier recreational spaces,” Randhawa said, reaffirming CDA’s commitment to sustainable urban development.