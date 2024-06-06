PM China Visit

CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for traffic issues

CDA
ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the adoption of smart parking management to address the rising influx of vehicles in the federal capital.
Chairing a meeting on the automated parking system, he emphasized it would enhance public convenience and boost revenue.
During the briefing to Chairman CDA, it was conveyed that CDA has commenced implementing smart parking in Islamabad.
The meeting attended by the senior officers of CDA, agreed to install tracker systems on all CDA vehicles to save fuel, improve vehicle monitoring, and address fuel theft complaints.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services