CDA, ADB sign agreement to upgrade Islamabad’s Capital Hospital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed an agreement on Thursday to upgrade Islamabad’s Capital Hospital into a modern, state-of-the-art medical facility.

The agreement was signed by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and ADB Country Director Emma Fan during a ceremony at the CDA headquarters. Senior officials from both organizations attended the event.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that providing better healthcare for CDA employees and the general public is a top priority. “This project reflects our commitment to delivering world-class medical services,” he said. “With ADB’s support, we will transform Capital Hospital into a facility that meets international standards while remaining accessible to all.”

Under the agreement, ADB will provide technical expertise and financial structuring support to expand and modernize the hospital. The upgrades will include renovations, new construction, and advanced medical equipment, increasing the hospital’s capacity beyond its current 500 beds.

ADB Country Director Emma Fan praised the initiative, stating, “ADB is committed to supporting Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure. This project will set new benchmarks for public health services in Islamabad and benefit the city’s growing population.”

The upgraded hospital is expected to offer high-quality healthcare services comparable to leading private hospitals, ensuring better medical facilities for CDA employees and residents of Islamabad.

Both CDA and ADB expressed confidence that the project will significantly improve healthcare delivery in the federal capital.