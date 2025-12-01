CDA, ADB agree to boost cooperation on smog control, environmental protection

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday met a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss measures for smog mitigation, environmental protection and air quality improvement in the federal capital.

The two sides reviewed ongoing and proposed initiatives aimed at tackling rising air pollution and strengthening Islamabad’s environmental resilience.

Randhawa said that reducing smog and improving environmental standards remained among the CDA’s key priorities.

He added that the authority was working on a range of eco-friendly projects and policy interventions to curb pollution in the city.

He said the CDA had adopted National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) regulations as part of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, and was taking measures to expand EV use and establish more charging stations across Islamabad.

He noted that CDA had already introduced 160 electric feeder buses through its own funding to promote cleaner public transport.

The chairman said the authority had begun carbon emission testing of vehicles to regulate transport-related pollution, and was working to install additional monitoring stations for a more accurate Air Quality Index (AQI).

He also announced plans for a modern solid waste management system, saying garbage remained a major contributor to air pollution. A feasibility study was being launched for setting up a scientific landfill site, he added.

Randhawa said various projects were being explored to generate carbon credits through environment-friendly initiatives, and called on ADB to extend technical support for green financing in this regard.

The ADB delegation assured continued cooperation, saying the Bank would finalise its consultations and provide technical assistance for upcoming green initiatives.

The delegation noted that ADB was already supporting the preparation of Islamabad’s first Transport Master Plan and the Inter-City Bus Terminals project.

Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration for smog reduction, improved air quality and environmental protection.

Randhawa said the measures being undertaken were aimed at ensuring a healthier environment and a better quality of life for residents.

He added that strengthened cooperation between CDA and ADB would not only help improve Islamabad’s environmental standards but also position the capital as a model of sustainable development in Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the CDA headquarters, was attended by Senior Financial Sector Economist Andrew McCartney and members of ADB’s urban team.