Case of Pakistani-American’s killing to be dealt as per law: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Friday said the authorities concerned were closely following the investigation of the killing of Pakistani-American Tahir Naseem and stressed that “the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the law”.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in response to a media query regarding the killing of person under trial in Peshawar said, “the alleged killer had been arrested and a special team constituted to investigate the case”.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the fundamental rights and protections provided in the Constitution are fully enforced and implemented,” she said.