ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, district Bajaur.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the spirits of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated the PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.

