Caretaker PM strongly condemns blasts in Mastung, Hangu

ISLAMABAD Sept 29 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday strongly condemned two separate blasts that took place in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, resulting in a number of deaths.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives and expressed condolences with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Prime Minister Kakar also directed for provision of medial treatment to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

He reiterated government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.