Caretaker PM gets briefing on SL-3 Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday received briefing regarding the construction of the southern portion (SL-3) of Lahore Ring Road.

The prime minister was apprised that 8kms long southern portion of the SL-3 would be completed by January 30, 2024 which would significantly ease vehicular traffic coming from South Punjab, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister appreciated the provincial government’s efforts to expedite the uplift projects.