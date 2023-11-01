Caretaker PM for complete utilization of Balochistan natural resources

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday stressed upon complete utilization of natural resources of Balochistan province.

The prime minister was talking to Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan were among the top priorities of the federal government.

During the meeting, they also discussed different matters related to the province.