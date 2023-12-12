Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park
