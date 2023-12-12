Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park
APP41-121223 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, in a group photo during MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park. APP/SMR/TZD/ABB
Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park
APP39-121223
ISLAMABADCaretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, Wasi Shah, witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and University of Baltistan, Skardu to Establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism at Skardu at Trail-5 Margalla Hills National Park

APP41-121223
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services