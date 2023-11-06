Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate projects

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP): A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), leaders from the business community, and government officials engaged in a comprehensive discussion on Monday concerning the opportunities and critical challenges faced by the real estate industry.

During an exclusive business networking meeting, they expressed their commitment to working collaboratively to maximize its potential.

The Chief Guest, Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Punjab, Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad, remarked that in the face of economic challenges and political uncertainties, the projects in accordance with high standards offered a ray of hope to the investors, showcasing the nation’s potential to thrive despite adverse circumstances.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari encouraged the real estate developers and business delegates to actively participate in the journey toward a brighter future for Pakistan.

Kunwar’s Associates Chairman, Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan, shed light on his vision to revolutionize the concept of residential projects within Pakistan’s real estate sector.