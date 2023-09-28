Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti congratulates entire nation on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a guidance for mankind because Allah Almighty sent him as a mercy for the entire world.

In his message on account of 12 Rbiulaawal, the minister said that there is complete guidance and direction for the Ummah in the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and the benefactor of humanity Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) became an example for the whole world through his noble character and good deeds.

Bugti said that the Prophet (PBUH) gave an ideal social and economic system in a short period of time and taught peace and harmony, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

Cruelty, abuse, injustice and unrest can be eradicated from society by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), said Bugti adding that the day provides the best opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in the real sense.

We have to reiterate our commitment to live our lives according to the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him), he said.