Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review arrangements for elections

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi called on Caretaker Minister of Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday. Both the ministers reviewed arrangements being made for holding the general election on February 8.

During the meeting, they also discussed measures to strengthen security for holding next elections in a peaceful environment. The caretaker information minister congratulated Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on assuming charge of the caretaker minister for the interior.

On the occasion, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that caretaker government was taking all possible steps to hold the upcoming elections in a transparent manner. He highlighted the strong cooperation between the federal and provincial governments regarding security arrangements.

The caretaker information minister said that the media had a crucial role to ensure free and fair elections. He said that the media should strictly adhere to the code of conduct issued for coverage of the general elections.

There was a need to prevent any kind of propaganda during the elections, Solangi said.

Expressing views on security issues, the caretaker interior minister said that all political parties should support the government in maintaining law and order situation during elections.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid and Radio Pakistan’s Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.