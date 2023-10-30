Caretaker govt has no political agenda: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the caretaker government was strictly adhered to its constitutional role of holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

“We are not a political government, and we do not have any political agenda. Political parties do not need us for establishing contacts with each other.

The Election Commission is in contact with all the political parties,” the minister said while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Federal Cabinet presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Solangi was flanked by ministers for Interior, Culture & Heritage, and National Health Services.

Sharing the major decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, the minister said the forum approved the Repatriation Order under sections 3 and 14B of the Foreigners Act of 1946 on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior. It was aimed at sending back illegal immigrants to their countries, he added.

Solangi said the prime minister had issued special directives for ensuring repatriation of illegal immigrants in a dignified and respectful manner.

Women and children would also be provided special care during the repatriation process, he said, adding directives had been issued that no state agency would exceed its authority at any stage of the process.

The minister said the prime minister had directed to establish a special system for not only preparing the database of individuals being repatriated under the Repatriation Order, but also monitoring the entire process.

He said the PM also accorded approval for presenting a work plan before the cabinet regarding the matter so that it could be ensured that all illegal immigrants left the country in a phased-manner.

The illegal immigrants could only return to Pakistan through legal means, he added.

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior, he said, the cabinet approved police station status for 10 immigration check posts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in accordance with the Passport Rules of 2021.

He said on the recommendation of the Aviation Ministry, the cabinet approved international flight operations for Fly Jinnah airlines. Following this approval, the airlines could now conduct flight operations to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Solangi said the cabinet, upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, approved signing of a cooperation protocol between Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs to enhance revenues and trade in the industrial goods and services sector.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, he said, the cabinet gave its consent for the removal of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation from the privatization programme, and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to propose a future course of action regarding the matter.

The minister said the cabinet also granted an exemption to the Pakistan LNG Limited from rule numbers (1)13 and 35 of the Public Procurement Rules 2004 for procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from spot market from January 2024 to June 2024.

On the Cabinet Division’s recommendations, he said, the cabinet exempted the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited from rules 9, 13, 35, and 40 of the Public Procurement Rules 2004 for the procurement of 20,000 metric tons of spot LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cargo from November 2023 to March 2024.

He said the cabinet also confirmed the decisions made during the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases’ meetings held on October 6 and October 27.

The cabinet also reviewed the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee made on October 23 and directed the concerned to review the changes in the natural gas prices, he said, adding the Economic Coordination Committee was told to convene a meeting today on the matter to get its decisions ratified on the same day.

He said the cabinet approved the Hajj Policy 2024 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Under a dedicated quota for Hajj 2024, a total of 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan would be able to perform the pilgrimage.

Under the Hajj Policy 2024, the quota had been equally divided between the government and private schemes, he added.

To facilitate pilgrims, the minister said, a 20 to 25-day stay package would also be introduced, with the cost to be determined later.

He said the 38 to 42-day Hajj package would account for Rs 1,065,000 for the Southern Region and Rs 1,075,000 for the Northern Region, which were Rs 100,000 less than those of the previous year.

The minister said the Road to Makkah Project facility would be available at the Islamabad Airport for Hajj 2024, and it would soon be extended to Karachi and Lahore airports also.

As regards the Pakistan International Airlines, he said steps were being taken to improve its situation.

To a query, he said illegal immigrants would be repatriated to their countries from the nearest holding centers.