Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns terrorist attack in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob on Friday and said that the Pakistan Army soldiers thwarted TTP terrorists’ attempt to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

In a message, the minister said that the Pakistan Army sent 3 terrorists to hell in retaliatory action.

He prayed for the high status of the martyred, expressing heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved.

He said that the entire nation pays tribute to the patriotism of the security forces and the Pakistani nation stands by the side of its soldiers.

“We will wipe out every single terrorist and enemy of the country on the earth” Sarfraz Bugti vowed.

He said cowardly acts of terrorists cannot sabotage peace and prosperity in Pakistan.