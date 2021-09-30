Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP commander killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 30 (APP): A Captain of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tank, and a terrorist commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan got killed.

The Security Forces conducted an IBO in Tank on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpatan embraced shahadat, it added. The Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.