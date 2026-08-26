Capt. Retd. Mahmood gets additional charge of Federal Health Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed suspension of Health Secretary Aslam Ghauri.

Mahmood is presently posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division, and his additional charge is made under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, with immediate effect, a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division said on Wednesday.

Separately, a notification about suspension of Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, a BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group, and working as Secretary of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, is also issued by the Establishment Division.

According to notification, Ghauri is placed under suspension initially for a period of 120 days in terms of the Rule 5 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020 with immediate effect.

Earlier, chairing an emergency meeting, on the deaths of children in a fire incident at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the prime minister expressed his resentment and directed the strict action.

During the meeting, the prime minister suspended Secretary of Health Aslam Ghouri and directed him to leave the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the parents of the newborn who died in the tragic fire at the PIMS hospital nursery and prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved families.

The prime minister termed the incident as ‘deeply heartbreaking’ and said the government shared the grief of the bereaved parents.

In the meanwhile, a high-level committee began an investigation into the incident. Former interior secretary Shahid Khan will head the committee.