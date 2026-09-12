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Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Ch appointed IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi posted as NCCIA DG

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The federal government on Saturday appointed Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, replacing Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. According to notifications  Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, has been transferred and posted as IGP Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders. Meanwhile, Syed Ali Nasir …

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The federal government on Saturday appointed Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, replacing Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Ch appointed IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi posted as NCCIA DG
According to notifications  Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, has been transferred and posted as IGP Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.
Meanwhile, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, also a BS-20 PSP officer, has been transferred and appointed as Director General, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) with immediate effect and until further orders.
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