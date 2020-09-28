Capt Abdullah Zafar embraces martyrdom amid fire clash with terrorist in SW

RAWALPINDI, Sep 28 (APP):Pakistan Army Captain Abdullah Zafar embraced martyrdom amid fire clash with terrorists in Shakai area of South Waziristan while leading patrolling party to check terrorist move in the area.

On intelligence of terrorists presence in Shakai, South Wazirstan, Security Forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Monday.

It added that during one such late night patrol on Sunday in Shakai, South Wazirstan, terrorists opened fire on the patrolling party.

“During exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat.”

The security forces cordoned off the area for clearance operation.