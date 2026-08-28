Capital’s communities embracing Rabi-ul-Awwal: Serving free meals to undeserved

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):As the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is underway, communities across the federal capital are embracing its spirit of compassion and generosity by organizing free meal distributions for underserved and underprivileged communities.

In suburbs of the capital, local mosques, community welfare organizations and youth volunteer groups have joined hands to commemorate the birth month of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through service-oriented initiatives.

Daily distribution of free meals is among the prominent activities being organized in different areas, reflecting the values of charity, empathy and inclusiveness associated with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

From Sectors G-7 to I-10, underserved people, including Bykea riders, labourers and low-income families, can be seen gathering at food distribution points, where volunteers serve freshly prepared meals, including rice, lentils, bread and sweet drinks.

The meals are served to people regardless of their religion or background, highlighting a message of unity, compassion and humanity.

Talking to APP, Jia, a university student and volunteer with a youth-led Non Government Organization, shared her experience of participating in meal distribution activities during Rabi-ul-Awwal.

“The smile on a child’s face when they receive a hot, nutritious meal is absolutely priceless. This month is not just about celebration; it is about action-helping, feeding and serving,” she said.

Talha, an organizer of a meal drive in Sector G-9, said Rabi-ul-Awwal provided an opportunity to reflect on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), particularly his emphasis on caring for the poor and marginalized.

“This is our way of honoring that legacy-by feeding those in need and bringing the community closer together,” he said.

In some parts of the capital, families have also taken the initiative to prepare extra food at home and distribute it at public places. Children and teenagers are participating in the activities by packing and distributing meals.

Zara, a resident of Sector G-7, told APP that she and her daughters had made it a family tradition to cook and distribute free meals during Rabi-ul-Awwal.

“Every year, we start preparing early by buying groceries, planning meals and coordinating with neighbours who want to contribute during this holy month. It gives us immense joy and inner peace to serve others, particularly during a month of such spiritual significance,” she said.

Local businesses have also joined the initiative, with some donating raw materials while others sponsoring entire days of food distribution. Small eateries in areas including F-6 and Bhara Kahu are also offering free lunch boxes to labourers and daily-wage workers.

The community-led initiatives have added a humanitarian dimension to Rabi-ul-Awwal observances in the capital, with residents emphasizing compassion, generosity, service to others and social solidarity as key values of the month.