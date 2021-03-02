Capital’s air quality improves after repeated polluted days of February amid dry weather

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):The air quality of the federal capital was recorded healthy on Tuesday as islooites witnessed first clearing in the sky after repeated days of polluted air due to increased ratio of pollutants since February amid persistent dry weather.

A Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) official told APP that the average ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns also PM 2.5 was recorded below safer limits. It was the most hazardous air pollutant causing serious respiratory chronic diseases and premature deaths.

PM2.5 was recorded 16.43 micrograms per cubic meter in Islamabad, which is much lower than the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms and the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 20 micrograms per cubic meter.

The air quality data revealed the presence of 19.43 micrograms sulphur dioxide and 13.73 micrograms nitrogen dioxide per cubic meter against the NEQS of 120 micrograms and 80 micrograms per cubic meter respectively.

During the month of February, average PM 2.5 ratio was recorded 50.32 microgrammes per cubic meter whereas SO2 was 36.3 microgrammes and NO2 24.8 per cubic meters.

According to the EPA official, prevailing dry weather and increased vehicular emissions were the main reasons for the bad air quality, caused due to presence of PM2.5 above the NEQS limit.

It was the most health damaging environmental pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths as it could easily penetrate into human blood through lungs cells, she said.

The official said sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulated into the ambience causing air pollution.

She mentioned that the Federal Capital’s air quality was commendable during the lockdown as vehicular emissions had drastically reduced.

The main reason of air pollution was a large number of vehicles on the Capital’s roads emitting combustion gases, she added.

She said the EPA regularly monitored the Capital’s air quality, which was found was unhealthy during dry weather, storm or pre-rain like situation. The people should wear face masks and sunglasses during outdoor visits when the pollution level was recorded high, she added.

A senior pulmonologist of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences expressed his serious concern over the presence of hazardous pollutants in Islamabad’s air as they caused respiratory diseases and serious health complications.

The air with high pollutant ratio was injurious to the health of children, teenagers and old people while the patients of lungs and heart diseases were at high risk, the medical practitioners said.

He said the people should be careful during the dry weather and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Use of face mask or covering was the best remedy to avoid air pollution contact, while sunglasses during day time helped prevent eye rashes or allergy due to dust and pollutants, he added.