Capital residents may face low gas pressure as temperature drops

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday said that residents of federal capital and surrounding areas expected to face low gas pressure due to sudden temperature drops.

A spokesperson of SNGPL in a statement said that Islamabad and its adjacent areas may experience fluctuations in gas supply and demand due to sudden temperature drops.

He emphasized that the department’s relevant officers and field staff are monitoring the situation around the clock, ensuring the smooth operation of gas supply even during these challenging weather conditions.

Additionally, they are actively addressing individual and collective complaints related to gas pressure reductions originating from Islamabad and its adjacent areas.

However, gas consumers are urged to exercise special caution in the use of gas, considering the possibility of reduced pressure or other unforeseen events.

The consumers are advised to take precautionary measures to ensure safety and efficient utilization of gas resources, mitigating any potential discomfort or inconvenience.