CAPES hosts Lecture by renowned Russian philosopher Prof. Dr Aleksandr on “Eurasianism & Pakistan’s Strategic Location”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Renowned Russian philosopher Professor Dr Aleksandr Dugin on Tuesday highlighted Pakistan’s strategic significance in the evolving global order, stressing its pivotal role within the Islamic world and Eurasian geopolitical landscape.

The lecture, titled “Eurasianism and Pakistan’s Strategic Location,” was organized by the Consortium for Asia Pacific and Eurasian Studies (CAPES) in collaboration with Russia’s Tsargrad Institute under its Distinguished Lecture Series, said a press release.

Dr. Dugin is one of the most renowned and influential philosopher in contemporary Russia, often dubbed as “Putin’s brian” by Western media.

The online session was attended by a large number of academics, practitioners, media representatives, and students, and was moderated by Dr. Gul-i-Ayesha Bhatti, Director Eurasia Chapter CAPES.

During his address, Dr Dugin stated that the contemporary global order is seeing a fissure in the unipolar order in place since the 1990s.

The rise of civilizational states, with an emphasis on civilizational identity, in different regions of the world shall lead to the break-down of unipolarity and rise of multipolarity, according to him.

He added that the decline of globalism and liberalism coupled with an alternative rise of civilizationism and religious eschatology across the globe is paving the way for rise of a technocentric civilizational world order. All non-Western states and civilisations now try to find their own set of vision about the world, including society, politics, ethics and values, science, etc.

He noted that Pakistan is an important actor in the Islamic civilization by virtue of its strategic location, alliances, and status as a nuclear weapons state. According to him, Pakistan has adopted a cautious approach during the ongoing fissures in the international system.

During the concluding remarks, President CAPES Dr Khuram Iqbal emphasised that Pakistan presents itself as a modern Islamic republic driven by foreign policy centered on the country’s national interests at a time of turbulence when each country is left to fend for itself.

Pakistan’s efforts, however, are resisted by two major challenges, namely threat of terrorism and opposition by Taliban regime in Afghanistan to resolve the issue, and the Hindutva-led government in India that has actively attempted to preclude Pakistan from any initiative aimed to collective regionalism in Eurasia and Asia-Pacific.