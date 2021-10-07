Capacity-Building Session Held at Alhamra

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP): The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a capacity-building session to improve the performance of Alhamra staff and teach them how to behave with the visitors in a better way.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC, the session was held under the directions of LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi shared his experiences for enhancing the capacity of Alhamra officers and staff. Deputy Director Muhammad Arif and Assistant Director Khuram Naveed also delivered lectures on improving the social attitudes and professional skills.

Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif said the institution’s atmosphere could be kept pleasant only by adopting the attitude of mutual love and tolerance,

adding that the delivery of professional skills could enhance the image of the organisation. Others attending the session were Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Sobha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Novel, Hajra Mahmood, and Samreen Bukhari.