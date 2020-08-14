Canadian PM felicitates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday felicitated the Pakistani nation on Independence Day, saying his government desired to continue deepen bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

“We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and advance important issues for people in both our countries, including climate change, gender equality and women’s empowerment, and trade and investment,” Trudeau said in a statement, also shared on his personal twitter account.

Prime Minister Trudeau said Canada and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1947 and their relationship, rooted in generations of people-to-people ties, had grown stronger in the decades since.

“Today, more than 215,000 Canadians of Pakistani ancestry continue to make important contributions to our communities and our country, every day,” he said.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Canada collaborated closely in many international organizations including the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world,” Trudeau said.