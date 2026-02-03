Canadian High Commissioner calls on Aleem Khan to discuss bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tarik Ali Khan, called on Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, here on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Canadian High Commissioner expressed keen interest in boosting bilateral trade and highlighted that Canadian companies are looking to invest in Pakistan’s evolving market, particularly in livestock, agriculture and other key sectors.

The federal minister presented a proposal of visit from the Business Community from the countries of Pakistan and Canada, in which Canadian High Commissioner said that next month, in Toronto Small Business Convention, Pakistan will also be invited.

Aleem Khan emphasized that Pakistan is actively involving the private sector to increase production across various industries. He provided updates on major infrastructure projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, noting that connecting the new Motorway to the Karachi Port offers excellent investment opportunities.

He also highlighted that the Sialkot-Islamabad Motorway will reduce travel distance by 100km, while the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway is open for investment and it has been planned as a six lane Motorway instead of four lane.

The minister further informed that 80 percent of vehicles are now equipped with M-Tags as part of ongoing digitalization reforms. He also briefed the High Commissioner of Canada on the significant revenue growth of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The meeting was concluded in a friendly talk in Urdu, while bilateral cultural ties were also discussed by Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.