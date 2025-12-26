CAIDS-2025 concludes at Riphah International University

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):The 3rd International Conference on Recent Advances in Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science (CAIDS-2025) has concluded successfully at Riphah International University (RIU), Islamabad.

The event brought together national and international experts to discuss emerging trends in computing, artificial intelligence, and data science.

The conference was formally inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University, alongside Dr. Najeebullah Marwat, Member (Science, Technology & ICT), Planning Commission of Pakistan. The event was further graced by the presence of Dr. Muhammad Israr, Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a press release.

CAIDS-2025 served as a premier international platform for researchers, academicians, policymakers, and industry professionals to present innovative research and exchange ideas.

The conference was jointly organized by the University of Science & Technology Bannu, Riphah International University Islamabad, University of Lakki Marwat, Gomal University, KIWI Bannu (Pakistan), and Multimedia University (MMU), Malaysia. The objective was to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and government institutions, with a particular focus on research-driven solutions relevant to Pakistan.

The conference received substantial financial and technical support from its organizing partner institutions. It was also supported by the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) under the competitive research grant titled “Political Pulse: An Explainable AI-Based Deep Learning Platform for Detecting and Analyzing Multilingual Disinformation on Social Media” (Project No. PSF-CRP/TUBITAK-IV/AI/KPK-GU (33)). Support from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) is currently in process. Selected papers presented at the conference will be considered for publication in MMU Press journals (Malaysia), subject to an additional round of peer review.

The conference was held in a hybrid mode, enabling both onsite and online participation and ensuring broader national and international engagement.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad emphasized the ethical use of artificial intelligence in the rapidly evolving fields of information technology and telecommunications. He highlighted the importance of nurturing youth with strong ethical and Islamic values to ensure responsible technological development and to promote a positive image of Pakistan globally.

Following this, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Dean, Faculty of Computing, RIU, highlighted the evolution of Pakistan’s IT sector, emphasizing advancements in software engineering, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation. He stressed the need for strong academia–industry linkages and noted that conferences like CAIDS play a pivotal role in grooming young researchers and aligning academic research with national technological priorities.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscored the government’s commitment to promoting higher education in far-flung and underserved areas of the province. He emphasized the need to improve educational access, research facilities, and digital infrastructure in remote regions to ensure equitable development and academic growth across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of eight national and international universities participated in CAIDS-2025, reaffirming a collective commitment to strengthening research culture and higher education in Pakistan.

Prominent keynote speakers included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan (Vice Chancellor, UST Bannu), Dr. Aurang Zeb (Vice Chancellor, University of Lakki Marwat and Kalam Bibi International Women Institute), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily (Vice Chancellor, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak), Prof. Dr. Ikram Ullah Khan (Vice Chancellor, Hazara University), Prof. Dr. M. Sadiq Khattak (Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar), and Mr. Zafarullah Khan Khattak (Rector, Brains Institute Peshawar). The speakers discussed technology-driven educational strategies, sustainable development goals, and the societal impact of artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the conference, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Secretary HED KP, along with the participating Vice Chancellors, convened a high-level meeting at the office of Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor RIU. The meeting focused on the educational infrastructure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the availability of facilities under the Higher Education Department, and strategies for strengthening higher education in the southern districts of the province.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad reaffirmed Riphah International University’s full support for the promotion of education in the southern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with particular emphasis on women’s education. He highlighted the importance of collaborative initiatives to enhance access, quality, and sustainability of higher education in underserved areas.